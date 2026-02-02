Trump rips Grammys, threatens lawsuit against Trevor Noah

He published the statement on the social media platform Truth Social.

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer.”

Trump also commented on the ceremony’s host Trevor Noah, comparing him to television host Jimmy Kimmel.

“The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards.”

Photo credit: Donald Trump's Truth Social

According to Trump, Noah made a “false and defamatory statement” by claiming that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton had visited Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

“Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!!”

Trump stressed that he has never been to Epstein Island and had never been accused of doing so, even by the media.

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close.”

He concluded by threatening legal action against the television host and broadcaster CBS.

“It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!” the post reads.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Grammy Awards ceremony took place on February 1 at the Crypto.com Arena.