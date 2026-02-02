Grammy 2026 key moments you can't miss

Bad Bunny wins Album of the Year

Bad Bunny claimed the night’s top honor, winning Album of the Year for Débi Tirar Más Fotos. The win marked the first time a Spanish language album received the Recording Academy’s most prestigious award. Accepting the Grammy primarily in Spanish, the Puerto Rican superstar dedicated the award to migrants and to those who continue to move forward despite loss.

Bad Bunny also drew strong reactions earlier in the night when he used his acceptance speech to say “ICE Out,” calling for dignity and humanity in discussions around immigration.

Olivia Dean named Best New Artist

British soul singer Olivia Dean won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist. Dean accepted the trophy shortly after delivering an emotional performance of her hit single Man I Need.

New Grammy records

Kendrick Lamar set a new record, becoming the most awarded rapper in the history of the ceremony. He surpassed Jay Z, who previously held the record with 25 wins, bringing his total to 27 Grammy awards. This year, Lamar won five trophies, including Record of the Year for Luther with SZA and Best Rap Album for GNX.

Lady Gaga became the first artist in Grammy history to win all five Pop Field categories over the course of her career. These categories include Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Duo or Group Performance, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Dance Pop Recording.

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Gaga won two Pop Field awards: Best Dance Pop Recording for Abracadabra and Best Pop Vocal Album for Mayhem.

Pharrell Williams receives Dr. Dre Global Impact Award

Pharrell Williams was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, recognizing his decades long influence on music, culture, and fashion, as well as his commitment to social impact.

Billie Eilish wins Song of the Year

Legendary songwriter Carole King presented the Song of the Year award to Billie Eilish for Wildflower. Accepting the honor alongside her brother and co-writer FINNEAS, Eilish spoke out against ICE and urged audiences to keep protesting and speaking up. Wearing an ICE Out pin, she told the crowd that no one is illegal on stolen land. Her final words were bleeped during the broadcast, though video later showed her clearly saying F*ck ICE.

Lola Young’s comeback and first Grammy win

Lola Young returned to the public eye with a powerful performance and a surprise victory. Her song Messy won Best Pop Solo Performance. Young delivered an emotional acceptance speech after months away from the spotlight following a medical emergency and a period focused on her health.

Top performances of the night

Lauryn Hill delivered what many considered the performance of the evening during the In Memoriam segment. Making her first Grammy appearance since 1999, Hill paid tribute to Roberta Flack and D’Angelo, joined by artists including Wyclef Jean, John Legend, Chaka Khan, and Jon Batiste.

Sabrina Carpenter turned her performance of Manchild into a theatrical spectacle, sliding in on a baggage carousel and blending humor with sharp pop energy.

Tyler, the Creator closed out the top tier performances with an ambitious and cinematic set that shifted from black and white imagery to explosive color, complete with character transformations and dramatic staging.

Cher’s unexpected appearance

Cher made a surprise appearance delivered a rambling but heartfelt speech before attempting to leave the stage, only to be called back to present Record of the Year.

Trevor Noah signs off

Host Trevor Noah closed the 2026 Grammy Awards by announcing that this would be his final time hosting the ceremony. He has led music’s biggest night since 2021, becoming one of the show’s longest serving hosts in recent history.

