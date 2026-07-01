Trump reveals billion-dollar crypto windfall in latest financial filing

The 927-page filing, released by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics on Tuesday, shows Trump received about $515 million from sales of tokens issued by World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency company co-founded by members of his family. He also reported another $65 million from the sale of equity in the company's holding entity.

The disclosure further lists $635 million in royalties linked to "Celebration Coins," which multiple reports said are connected to CIC Digital LLC, the business behind Trump's memecoin and digital collectibles.

While cryptocurrency accounted for the largest share of his reported income, Trump's real estate empire remained a major source of revenue. His Mar-a-Lago resort, Trump National Doral, Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Trump National Golf Club Jupiter and Trump National Golf Club Washington generated more than $290 million in combined income during the year.

The filing also details several major stock purchases. Trump invested between $5 million and $25 million each in Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia, among the largest individual stock transactions disclosed. He also purchased between $500,000 and $1 million worth of Amazon shares.

In addition, Trump reported receiving more than $86 million from legal settlements with media and technology companies, including ABC, CBS, Meta, YouTube and X.

The disclosure lists gifts valued at more than $370,000, primarily tickets to sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup, the Super Bowl, UFC events, Major League Baseball games and golf tournaments. It also includes a statue depicting Trump after the 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, valued at $250,000.

The filing also outlines income from licensing agreements tied to Trump-branded products, including watches, sneakers, fragrances, guitars, books and Bibles.

First Lady Melania Trump reported separate earnings of $10.7 million from a licensing agreement related to her documentary film, along with more than $6 million from licensing agreements covering NFTs and other digital collectibles.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump announced that work on the East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C., would begin on September 1.