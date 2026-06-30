Trump says work on East Potomac Golf Course to begin Sept. 1

Trump said the East Potomac Golf Links would be transformed into "one of the greatest golf courses anywhere in the world" while remaining open to the public.

According to the president, the completed course will be able to host major golf tournaments, including the U.S. Open, the Ryder Cup, the PGA Championship and other PGA Tour events.

Trump said golf course architect Tom Fazio and his son, Gavin Fazio, joined the site visit, and that Tom Fazio will serve as the course architect.

"Work on the new Course, which will go quickly, will begin on September 1st. Tom Fazio will be the Course Architect," Trump said.

The US president described the existing course as dilapidated and said many trees had been damaged by years of neglect, creating safety risks from falling branches and trees. He also said the sprinkler system was no longer functioning, there was no filtration system, much of the grass was dead, the greens were virtually unplayable, and the course was in poor overall condition after years of inadequate maintenance.

Trump said the project would be carried out by the Department of the Interior and designed to the highest standards of golf.

In the same statement, Trump said statues, monuments and fountains across Washington had been renovated and restored after years of graffiti, abuse and vandalism. He also said the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was back in operation after repairs and that additional work would be carried out following the July 4 holiday to address damage he attributed to vandals.

Trump also said restoration work at Lafayette Square, opposite the White House's front entrance, was complete except for the replacement of some original pavers. He described the park as being in its best condition since its inception in 1820.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Trump administration had proposed constructing a 76-meter Triumphal Arch at Memorial Circle in Washington as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.