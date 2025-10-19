Trump reports destruction of massive drug submarine

“It was my great honor to destroy a very large DRUG-CARRYING SUBMARINE that was navigating towards the United States on a well known narcotrafficking transit route,” the US president wrote.

He said US intelligence confirmed the vessel was carrying mostly fentanyl and other drugs.

According to Trump, the amount on board could have killed tens of thousands of people if it had reached US shores. He estimated the death toll could have been at least 25 thousand Americans.

Two surviving crew members are being sent back to Ecuador and Colombia to face detention and prosecution.

No US service members were injured. Trump said the United States will not tolerate narco-terrorists.

Recently, the US military also attacked another boat near Venezuela that intelligence linked to drug cartels.