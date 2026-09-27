Trump rejects Iran's proposal to reopen Hormuz within 7 days

Speaking outside the White House before a trip to Tennessee, he said: “They got themselves into a bind; we have established the greatest blockade in military history - it’s a wall of steel. And now they have no money because they wanted to close the strait.”

The president said that huge quantities of oil pass through the strait and that 29 ships crossed it last night.

Earlier, Iran said it had put forward a plan to the U.S. to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, as Qatar passed messages between the two countries at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.