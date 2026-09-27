EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Trump rejects Iran's proposal to reopen Hormuz within 7 days

    03:12, 27 September 2026

    Donald Trump says he rejects Iran’s proposal of a seven-day roadmap to end the war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and resume nuclear talks, according to Al Jazeera.

    Trump rejects Iran's proposal to reopen Hormuz within 7 days
    Photo credit: Video screenshot / UNTV

    Speaking outside the White House before a trip to Tennessee, he said: “They got themselves into a bind; we have established the greatest blockade in military history - it’s a wall of steel. And now they have no money because they wanted to close the strait.”

    The president said that huge quantities of oil pass through the strait and that 29 ships crossed it last night.

    Earlier, Iran said it had put forward a plan to the U.S.  to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, as Qatar passed messages between the two countries at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

    Donald Trump World News USA Iran Middle East situation The Strait of Hormuz
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All