Donald Trump 'renames' Strait of Hormuz

The Head of the White House posted the image on Truth Social, showing the Strait circled and renamed as "Trump Strait."

According to Al Jazeera, Iran said it had put forward a plan to the United States to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, as Qatar passes messages between the two countries at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Speaking on the sidelines on Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the timetable could begin as soon as Washington accepted the proposal.

Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday that Tehran was ready for negotiations with Washington but rejected pressure and demanded an end to the U.S. naval blockade.