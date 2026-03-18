Trump questions NATO’s role after allies decline Iran operation

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump said Washington had been informed that NATO allies did not want to take part in the campaign.

“I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one-way street — We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need,” he noted.

Despite the lack of allied participation, Trump said U.S. forces had already achieved major military successes. Because of those results, Trump said the United States no longer needs or seeks assistance from NATO members.

“Because of the fact that we have had such Military Success, we no longer “need,” or desire, the NATO Countries’ assistance — WE NEVER DID! Likewise, Japan, Australia, or South Korea. In fact, speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the Most Powerful Country Anywhere in the World, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!” Trump added.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump may delay a China visit amid Iran conflict.