Trump pushes for Abraham Accords expansion amid ongoing Iran negotiations

In his statement, Trump warned that failure to reach an agreement with Tehran could lead to renewed conflict “bigger and stronger than ever before,” while insisting that a successful deal could reshape the Middle East politically and economically.

“It will only be a Great Deal for all or, no Deal at all – Back to the Battlefront and shooting, but bigger and stronger than ever before – And nobody wants that!” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Trump stated he discussed the issue during talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, Minister Ali al-Thawadi, Pakistani military leader Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

According to Trump, the United States is urging Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Türkiye, Egypt, and Jordan to formally join the Abraham Accords or deepen their participation.

Trump claimed that the Abraham Accords had already created a “Financial, Economic, and Social BOOM” for participating countries, which currently include the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and Kazakhstan.

He also suggested that Iran itself could eventually become part of the agreement if a broader settlement with Washington is reached.

“In speaking to numerous of the Great Leaders mentioned above, they would be honored, as soon as our Document is signed, to have the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the Abraham Accords,” Trump stated.

The U.S. president described the proposed agreement as potentially “the most important Deal” ever signed in the region, saying it could unify the Middle East economically and politically after decades of conflict.

Trump added that he had instructed his representatives to begin work on expanding the process so that the countries mentioned could sign the Abraham Accords.

The Abraham Accords were first signed in 2020 under Trump’s administration and aimed to normalize diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab nations. The agreements marked a major shift in Middle East diplomacy, leading to the establishment of formal ties, trade partnerships, and security cooperation between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev had proposed hosting the Abraham Accords accession ceremony in Astana.