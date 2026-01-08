Trump pledges to press for construction of modern defense plants in US

In his post, Trump said salaries of top managers in the US defense sector were "exorbitant and unjustifiable." "From this moment forward, these Executives must build new and modern Production Plants, both for delivering and maintaining this important Equipment, and for building the latest Models of future Military Equipment. Until they do so, no Executive should be allowed to make in excess of $5 Million Dollars which, as high as it sounds, is a mere fraction of what they are making now," he continued.

Trump added that he would not permit dividends or stock buybacks for defense companies "until such time as these problems [slow production and servicing of US weapons and military equipment] are rectified."

As written before, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Venezuela will turn over between 30 million and 50 million barrels of oil to the United States, to be sold at market value with the proceeds controlled by the United States government.