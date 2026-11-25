The ceremony took place on November 24 on the White House helipad. U.S. First Lady Melania Trump also attended the event.

Congratulations on your unconditional pardon, Freedom & Feathers! 🇺🇸 Happy Thanksgiving, patriots. 🦃 https://t.co/4MYix7vty1 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 24, 2026

According to the White House, Americans had the opportunity to take part in preparations for this year's ceremony. Online voting took place in two rounds. Participants first chose the names of the turkeys and then decided which bird would take center stage at the ceremony. Freedom won the vote, but both turkeys received presidential pardons.

The birds hatched on July 15, 2026, at Deans Gap Farm in West Virginia. Four-month-old Freedom weighs approximately 19 kg, while Feathers weighs 18 kg.

According to Texas A&M University, both turkeys will spend the rest of their lives at the university. On November 27, the birds will make a public appearance before a football game.

This year marked the 79th National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. The tradition dates back to 1947, when the National Turkey Federation first presented a turkey to President Harry Truman.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy ordered that his turkey be returned to a farm. However, President George H.W. Bush established the formal tradition of presidential turkey pardoning in 1989. Since then, two turkeys have been spared from becoming the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving dinner table each year.

Thanksgiving is celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday of November. In 2026, the holiday falls on November 26.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that US First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the official White House Christmas tree on November 23.