U.S. First Lady Melania Trump welcomed the official Christmas tree to the presidential residence.

According to the Office of the First Lady, this year's Christmas tree is an 18-foot (5.5-meter) concolor fir grown at Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin. The welcoming ceremony took place on November 23.

The official 2026 White House Christmas Tree is HERE! 🎄 @FLOTUS welcomes the 18-foot fir from Silent Night Evergreens in Endeavor, Wisconsin to the White House. https://t.co/KFtKCRDo4O — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 23, 2026

The concolor fir was selected on September 21 after the Chapman family's farm won a national Christmas tree competition. This marks the fourth time Silent Night Evergreens has supplied the official White House Christmas tree, following previous selections in 1998, 2003, and 2017.

The tree will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House throughout the holiday season.

The traditional welcoming ceremony, hosted by the first lady, marks the beginning of holiday decorating at the presidential residence. Last year, the official White House Christmas tree featured gold stars and symbols representing all U.S. states and territories. The decorations honored families of service members who died in the line of duty.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Melania Trump hosted Russian and Ukrainian representatives at the White House on November 5.