Trump orders military to prioritize coal power

The order states that the nation’s power grid is fundamental to military operations, defense industrial production, and overall economic stability. It warns that prolonged disruptions caused by energy shortages, foreign supply dependencies, or intermittent energy sources could threaten the operational readiness of the Armed Forces and public safety.

Citing the country’s vast coal reserves and the reliability of its coal-fired power plants, the order declares coal essential to national and economic security. It emphasizes that coal plants provide continuous, on-demand baseload power capable of sustaining military installations, command centers, and defense facilities during natural disasters or wartime contingencies.

Under the directive, the Secretary of War, in coordination with the Secretary of Energy, is instructed to pursue long-term power purchase agreements with coal-fired energy facilities. These agreements are intended to supply electricity to military bases and other mission-critical sites, with priority given to projects that improve grid reliability, prevent blackouts, strengthen on-site fuel security, and ensure mission assurance for defense and intelligence operations.

The order specifies that it does not alter existing legal authorities of federal agencies or create enforceable rights against the United States government. Implementation will be subject to applicable law and available funding, with publication costs covered by the Department of War.

