Trump orders DOJ probe into oil companies over gasoline prices

"The big Oil Companies are not dropping their price at the pump commensurate with the sharply lower prices they are paying for Oil. Those prices are dropping like a rock! In other words, customers are being “gouged," he wrote on TruthSocial.

"I have instructed the DOJ to immediately start looking into this. Gasoline prices better start going down a lot faster than what I’m seeing!" he stressed.

Last week, gas stations across the U.S. have lowered prices, with regular gasoline now averaging under $4 per gallon - the first time it has dipped below that mark since March 30.

Earlier, it was reported that the U.S. Senate had approved a war powers resolution on Iran, restricting President Donald Trump from launching further military operations against Iran without congressional authorization.