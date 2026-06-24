U.S. Senate passes war powers resolution on Iran

The resolution passed 50–48, with four Republicans joining most Democrats in support.

One Democrat voted against it.

The measure directs the President to remove U.S. forces from hostilities with Iran unless Congress issues a formal declaration of war or authorizes military force.

It reaffirms Congress’ constitutional authority over war-making powers.

U.S. media outlets described the resolution as largely symbolic, since the administration argues U.S. forces are not currently engaged in hostilities.

NBC News noted the timing coincides with early-stage U.S.–Iran peace talks.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz will not face tolls during a 60-day ceasefire period, while warning that the United States could impose charges if negotiations with Iran fail to produce a final agreement.