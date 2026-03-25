Trump installs Columbus statue at White House, sparking debate

The sculpture, placed near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, reproduces a monument originally unveiled in Baltimore in 1984 and later removed during protests in 2020 following the killing of George Floyd.

Floyd’s death triggered nationwide demonstrations linked to the Black Lives Matter movement and prompted renewed scrutiny of historical symbols associated with colonization and racial injustice. During that period, several statues of Columbus were dismantled or taken down across U.S. cities.

According to the White House, the installation reflects recognition of Columbus as a central figure in Western history whose voyages marked the beginning of European expansion in the Americas. Officials said the move is part of broader efforts to restore monuments and traditions removed in recent years.

Trump has described Columbus as “the original American hero,” while administration representatives stated that the statue is intended to preserve historical heritage.

Supporters of the decision view it as reaffirming national identity and cultural traditions. Critics, including advocacy groups, argue that honoring Columbus overlooks the consequences of colonization for Indigenous populations.

The statue, donated by Italian-American organizations, also comes amid ongoing discussions over how the United States should mark the upcoming 250th anniversary of its independence and which historical figures should be publicly commemorated.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Donald Trump ordered a temporary halt to planned strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure for five days following what he described as “productive” talks between Washington and Tehran.