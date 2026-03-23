Trump halts striking Iran energy structures amid ‘productive’ talks

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that over the past two days, “very good and productive talks” had taken place between the United States and Iran, aimed at a “complete and total resolution of hostilities” in the Middle East.

According to him, given the nature and content of these discussions, he ordered that any military strikes against Iranian energy facilities be postponed for five days.

“I am pleased to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East. Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the department of war to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Earlier, it was reported that Donald Trump had threatened to attack Iran’s power plants if freedom of navigation is not fully restored at the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.