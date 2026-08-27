Trump in ‘no hurry’ for Iran talks as Qatar steps up diplomacy

Speaking on Wednesday, Trump said the United States would continue applying economic and military pressure on Iran but was in no rush to resume negotiations.

“I have no time schedule, none. I’m not in a hurry. I have no time schedule at all,” Trump said when asked how long Iran had to return to talks.

The U.S. President argued that Washington was in a strong position, pointing to Iran’s economic difficulties.

Asked whether economic measures were more effective than military action, Trump replied: “I think they are both effective.”

His comments come as Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani prepares to travel to Tehran on Thursday for talks aimed at de-escalating the conflict and creating conditions for renewed dialogue.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said the visit reflected Doha’s “firm position that the diplomatic path is the best means of resolving differences & promoting security & stability in the region.”

The discussions are also expected to address freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and efforts to restore conditions there to those before February 28.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had announced “Operation Economic Outcast,” a campaign aimed at cutting Iran’s financial links and restricting sources of revenue supporting Tehran.