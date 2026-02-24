Trump Hotel could become Australia’s tallest skyscraper

The 91-story tower will rise in Surfers Paradise and include a 285-room luxury hotel under the Trump name. The project will also feature 272 high-end residential apartments, a three-level podium with a private Beach Club, and more than 3,400-square meters of commercial, retail and dining space aimed at revitalizing the central precinct.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, described the project as a milestone for the company.

“Trump International Hotel & Tower, Gold Coast is our first official project in Australia and reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class luxury experiences in iconic locations around the world. This development exemplifies the Trump brand’s dedication to quality, sophistication, and unmatched service, and we are thrilled to bring this vision to the vibrant Gold Coast community,” he said.

At approximately 335 meters, the tower is expected to become the tallest building in Australia.

Altus Property Group founder and chief executive David Young said the development would introduce a new level of prestige to the local market.

“Trump International Hotel & Tower, Gold Coast will be a truly unique offering in the Australian market, bringing the prestige and allure of a world-class luxury brand. Altus Property Group is proud of its track record in delivering landmark developments across Australia, and our expertise ensures this project will be an outstanding success,” noted Young.

The Trump Organization operates and licenses hotels, golf courses and residential projects around the world. Trump-branded hotel properties are located in the United States and in several international markets, with projects spanning North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

