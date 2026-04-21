Trump: Hormuz blockade to stay until Iran deal

In a phone interview with Bloomberg, Trump said the current ceasefire is set to expire on Wednesday evening local time and indicated little willingness to prolong it without progress.

“It’s highly unlikely that I’d extend it,” he said, referring to the truce, adding that any decision would depend on whether Washington and Tehran can reach an agreement to end the conflict.

The U.S. leader stressed he would not be pressured into a rushed settlement.

“I’m not going to be rushed into making a bad deal. We’ve got all the time in the world,” Trump said.

At the same time, Trump reiterated that U.S. naval measures against Iranian vessels would remain in force “until there is a ‘DEAL’.” Iranian officials, for their part, have rejected pressure tactics, stating they would not respond to coercion.

The United States and Iran have yet to confirm a second round of direct talks expected to take place in Islamabad. U.S. Vice President JD Vance is expected to lead an American delegation for potential negotiations, though reports differed on his exact travel schedule.

Tehran has delayed confirming its participation and warned of retaliation after Washington announced the seizure of an Iranian cargo vessel accused of attempting to breach the blockade.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Iran rejects negotiations with the United States “under the shadow of threats,” Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Monday.