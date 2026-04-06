Trump hints at extending deadline for Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz

On March 21, Trump threatened to "hit and obliterate" Iranian power plants if the country fails to fully open the strait within 48 hours. Two days later, he postponed strikes on power plants for five days, claiming to have held "productive conversations" with Tehran.

On March 26, Trump again pushed the deadline back, saying that he will pause planned strikes on Iranian energy facilities for 10 days, to April 6, the upcoming Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. On Saturday, Trump reaffirmed that Iran has 48 hours to strike a deal on opening up the strait or face "Hell."

However, in the post on Sunday, Trump appeared to hint at extending the deadline for Iran to reopen the strait for another time.

In a post earlier Sunday, the U.S. president threatened that Tuesday would be "Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one" for Iran, and again urged Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, Trump threatened to destroy all of Iran's power plants if the country's leaders don't agree to reopen the strait by Tuesday evening.

"If they don't come through, if they want to keep it closed, they're going to lose every power plant and every other plant they have in the whole country," Trump said.

In a phone interview with Fox, Trump said that a deal to end the conflict in Iran could be reached by Monday.

However, Trump's optimism does not seem to be echoed by the other side. Iran has rejected a U.S. proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire, which was recently sent through one of its "friendly countries," the semi-official Fars news agency reported Friday, citing a source.