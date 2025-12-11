The Trump Gold Card offers an accelerated path to US residency. Applicants are required to pay a $15,000 processing fee to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and, after passing a background check, make a $1 million contribution. Foreign nationals who meet these conditions receive the right to reside in the United States and access the program’s benefits.

A new corporate line, the Trump Corporate Gold Card, has also been introduced. For companies, the required contribution is $2 million.

The Trump Platinum Card will be launched in the near future and is already open for pre-registration. Once activated, it will allow cardholders to spend up to 270 days per year in the United States without being subject to US taxes on income earned abroad. Participation will require a $5 million contribution. US citizens and those previously subject to US taxation on non-US income will not be eligible to apply for the Platinum Card.

The announcement was published by US President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform:

“THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT’S TRUMP GOLD CARD IS HERE TODAY! A direct path to Citizenship for all qualified and vetted people. SO EXCITING! Our Great American Companies can finally keep their invaluable Talent.”

