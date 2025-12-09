Trump greenlights Nvidia chip deliveries to China

In a post on the Truth Social platform, US President Donald Trump said Washington will allow Nvidia to ship its H200 chips to approved customers in China and other countries, under conditions ensuring strong national security safeguards.

The initiative received a positive response from Chinese President Xi Jinping. It was also noted that 25 percent of the proceeds generated under the policy will be paid to the US Treasury.

The measures are aimed at supporting American jobs, strengthening domestic manufacturing, and benefiting taxpayers. The statement criticized the previous administration’s approach, saying earlier restrictions forced US companies to spend billions of dollars developing downgraded products that saw little demand, slowing innovation and harming workers.

The policy does not apply to Nvidia’s advanced Blackwell chips or the upcoming Rubin platform, which remain reserved for US customers and are not included in the deal.

The US Department of Commerce is finalizing the technical details of the mechanism, and a similar approach is expected to be applied to other major US chipmakers, including AMD and Intel.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Nvidia unveiled a package of open AI models and developer tools aimed at accelerating research in autonomous driving and robotics.