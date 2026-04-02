Trump gives update on Iran conflict in national address

In a televised address, Trump said the U.S. military began the operation 4 weeks ago targeting what he called Iran’s military infrastructure and missile programs.

Trump said the operation followed years of tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and claimed Tehran had continued efforts to rebuild nuclear facilities after earlier U.S. strikes during an operation he called Midnight Hammer.

President Trump Delivers an Address to the Nation, Apr. 1, 2026 https://t.co/QgofMPWtzW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 2, 2026

The president repeated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons had been a key pledge since his first presidential campaign.

He thanked regional partners including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain for their support.

Trump said the United States would continue operations if negotiations with Iran fail, noting that additional targets could include the country’s power infrastructure. At the same time, he said discussions were ongoing.

“If during this period of time no deal is made, we have our eyes on key targets,” he said.

Trump also linked recent increases in gasoline prices in the United States to attacks on oil tankers that he attributed to Iran, and said the U.S. economy was prepared to withstand the impact.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump approval fell to 33%, the lowest level of his second term.