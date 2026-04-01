Trump approval falls to 33%, the lowest level of the second term

The survey of 1,000 respondents, conducted March 20 to 25, shows approval falling 5 points since July 2025 and 11 points since April 2025. Overall, 62% of Americans say they disapprove of the president’s job performance.

Researchers say dissatisfaction is driven largely by economic concerns and the administration’s handling of key policy issues. About 71% of respondents say Trump is not managing inflation well, while 61% say the same about jobs. Nearly two-thirds, or 64%, give him negative marks on tariffs.

Immigration, once viewed as a strength for Trump, has also become a major vulnerability. Six in ten Americans now say the president is handling immigration poorly, a sharp shift from April 2025 when about half approved of his approach.

The poll also suggests small but noticeable cracks in Trump’s voter base. While 83% of those who supported him in the 2024 election still say they are confident in their choice, that figure has declined from 93% last April. Seventeen percent now express reservations about their vote, and a small share say they might vote differently if given the chance.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. military would leave Iran in 2 or 3 weeks.