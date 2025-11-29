Trump fuels 2028 debate after posting AI-generated image

The image was shared with the caption “Trumpublicans,” a blend of Trump and Republicans, and comes nearly 10 months into Trump’s second non-consecutive term, which began on January 20, 2025.

The “Trump 2028” slogan has appeared repeatedly in recent months, including on merchandise and during public events. In September, hats bearing the slogan were visible on the president’s desk during an Oval Office meeting with Democratic leaders Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer.

Phоtо credit: Donald Trump's Truth Social account

In October, Mike Johnson played down speculation, saying the president was “trolling” and acknowledged the constitutional restrictions. Trump has also publicly stated that he is not permitted to seek another term under current law.

Meanwhile, early polling for the 2028 Republican nomination shows shifting preferences among potential successors. A recent survey by McLaughlin & Associates indicates that Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is gaining support among Republican voters, emerging as a challenger to Vice President JD Vance.

In August, Vance held a 20-point lead with 36% support compared with Trump Jr.’s 16%. By October, Vance led with 38% while Trump Jr. rose to 20%. In November, the gap narrowed further, with Vance at 34% and Trump Jr. at 24%.

