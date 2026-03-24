Airports across the United States faced significant delays on Monday as Transportation Security Administration staffing fell short during a funding lapse at the Department of Homeland Security. Some employees have missed multiple paychecks, leading to absences and operational strain.

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel to assist at airports in several major cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, New York, and Houston. Officials said the agents were assigned to help manage lines and crowds rather than conduct immigration enforcement.

Passengers reported waiting several hours at busy hubs such as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where lines extended into baggage claim areas and outside terminals. Some travelers missed flights despite arriving early.

The disruption is linked to an ongoing budget impasse in Washington over funding for homeland security agencies. The disagreement is partly tied to concerns raised by some lawmakers about immigration enforcement practices, including recent fatal incidents involving federal agents.

The funding dispute has delayed payments to TSA personnel, affecting staffing levels at airports during peak travel periods.

Amid these developments, the presence of ICE personnel at airports has drawn mixed reactions. Federal and local officials stated that the agents are supporting operational needs only and are not conducting immigration enforcement inside terminals.

Some passengers said the additional personnel could help manage large crowds, while others questioned whether agents trained for enforcement roles are appropriate for airport operations, particularly given the broader debate surrounding recent incidents.

Wait times varied across locations, with some airports reporting extended delays and others operating with minimal disruption. In New York, operations were further affected after an incident at LaGuardia Airport temporarily halted flights, adding to nationwide delays.

Authorities continue to monitor conditions as negotiations over federal funding continue and travel demand remains high.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that in January 2026, Minnesota saw a large-scale protest during which many residents stayed home from work, classes, and shopping in response to a surge in federal immigration enforcement and the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer.