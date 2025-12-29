EN
    Trump describes his phone call with Putin, meeting with Zelenskyy as excellent

    07:10, 29 December 2025

    US President Donald Trump described his meeting with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelenskyy in Florida and a phone call earlier on Sunday with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as excellent, TASS reports. 

    "Our meeting was excellent. We covered, somebody would say, 95% [of issues]. I don't know what percent, but we have made a lot of progress on ending that war," the US leader said at a joint press conference with Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

    "As you know, I had an excellent phone call with President Putin that lasted for over two hours. We discussed a lot of points," Trump recounted.

    "I really believe we're probably <…> closer [to an agreement on Ukraine] <…> than ever before with both parties. I do think we're getting a lot closer, maybe very close," he added.

    As written before, EU leaders and Zelenskyy held a virtual meeting ahead of meeting with Trump.

