EU leaders and Zelenskyy hold virtual meeting ahead of meeting with Trump

"We discussed with our European allies how we are proceeding along diplomatic lines,” Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram message.

The meeting was attended by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Danish Prime Minister Puts Frederiksen, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Store, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte and British National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell.

To note, the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump is reported to take place on December 28 at the Mar-a-Lago residence, located in the resort city of Palm Beach.

As stated previously, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.