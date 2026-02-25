Trump delivers record-long address to Congress, highlights economic agenda

The speech lasted approximately one hour and 48 minutes, surpassing Trump’s own previous record and becoming the longest such address since tracking began in 1964, according to the American Presidency Project.

Speaking before a sharply divided Congress, Trump sought to project confidence in the country’s economic direction. He declared that the United States had entered a period of renewed prosperity, stating, “This is the golden age of America,” and insisting that “our country is winning again.”

“Our country is winning again. In fact, we’re winning so much that we really don’t know what to do about it,” Trump said. “People are asking me, ‘Please, please, please, Mister President, we’re winning too much.’”

The president argued that tariffs and industrial policies had strengthened domestic manufacturing and job creation. Defending his trade strategy after a Supreme Court ruling struck down parts of his tariff agenda, Trump called the decision “an unfortunate ruling,” adding that tariffs are “saving our country.” He predicted that tariffs could one day “substantially replace” the modern income tax system.

Trump also emphasized economic performance, saying inflation had declined and claiming his administration secured trillions of dollars in investment while the stock market reached dozens of record highs. He blamed rising living costs on his predecessor, telling lawmakers, “You caused that problem.”

Immigration and national security were major themes of the speech. Trump urged Congress to “protect American citizens, not illegal aliens” and highlighted stricter border enforcement measures.

On foreign policy, Trump warned Iran against pursuing nuclear weapons while expressing openness to diplomacy. “My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy,” he said. “But one thing is certain, I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror to have a nuclear weapon.”

The address included several ceremonial moments, including the announcement that U.S. Olympic hockey goaltender Connor Hellebuyck would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The speech took place amid visible partisan tensions, with some Democratic lawmakers boycotting the address and others interrupting proceedings, underscoring the polarized political environment ahead of the midterm elections.

