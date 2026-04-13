Trump criticizes Pope Leo over foreign policy stance, says he “should get his act together”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the Pope as “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy,” escalating tensions between the US administration and the Vatican. The criticism comes after Pope Leo’s remarks condemning violence and calling for restraint in international conflicts, including the ongoing situation involving Iran.

Trump also voiced broader dissatisfaction with the Pope’s position on several geopolitical issues, including US foreign policy and military actions. He also remarked that he prefers the Pope’s brother, Louis, stating that he is “all MAGA” and “gets it, and Leo doesn’t.”

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a country that was sending massive amounts of drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our country. And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting record low numbers in crime, and creating the greatest stock market in history,” he continued.

The President further argued that Pope Leo’s election was influenced by US domestic politics, suggesting it was seen as “the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump,” and claiming that “if I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.”

“Leo should get his act together as Pope, use common sense, stop catering to the radical left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!” Trump concluded.

The exchange follows recent comments by Pope Leo, who has repeatedly called for peace and criticized the escalation of military conflicts, warning against the moral consequences of war and violence.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the United States will begin a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.