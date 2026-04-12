Trump orders Strait of Hormuz blockade after talks fail in Islamabad

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that Tehran had “promised to open the Strait of Hormuz, and they knowingly failed to do so,” adding that the situation has caused “anxiety, dislocation, and pain to many people and Countries throughout the World.” He also alleged that Iran may have deployed naval mines in the area, creating uncertainty for commercial shipping.

The U.S. president said he had been briefed by Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and adviser Jared Kushner following nearly 20 hours of talks with Iranian representatives in Islamabad. According to Trump, the meeting, facilitated by Pakistan’s leadership including Asim Munir and Shehbaz Sharif, resulted in agreement on multiple issues but failed on what he described as the central concern.

“There is only one thing that matters — IRAN IS UNWILLING TO GIVE UP ITS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS!” Trump wrote.

Trump announced that the U.S. Navy would “begin the process of blockading any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” describing the move as a response to what he called “world extortion.” He added that U.S. forces would interdict vessels that had paid what he described as “illegal tolls” to Iran and would begin clearing mines from the strait.

The president also signaled the potential involvement of other countries in the operation and suggested further military action could follow.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Iran and the US differed on “two to three key issues” in Islamabad talks.