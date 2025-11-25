Trump confirms Xi Jinping’s state visit to U.S. in 2026

Trump said the call went “very well” and covered a broad agenda, including trade, security and regional issues.

“I just had a very good telephone call with President Xi, of China. We discussed many topics including Ukraine/Russia, Fentanyl, Soybeans and other Farm Products, etc. We have done a good, and very important, deal for our Great Farmers — and it will only get better,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Photo credit: Screenshot

According to the US President, the talk built on their “very successful meeting in South Korea three weeks ago.” Trump noted that since then “both sides have made significant progress in keeping agreements timely and accurate.”

Outlining future contacts, Trump stressed that the leaders agreed to maintain regular dialogue.

“President Xi invited me to visit Beijing in April, which I accepted, and I reciprocated where he will be my guest for a State Visit in the U.S. later in the year. We agreed that it is important that we communicate often, which I look forward to doing. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”, the U.S. leader said.

Previously, Trump said “Our relationship with China is extremely strong!”, expressing confidence in the long-term nature of trade arrangements and cooperation on issues such as fentanyl and agricultural exports.

Separately, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump and New York City mayor elect Zohran Mamdani held an unexpectedly cordial meeting at the White House last Friday after months of sharp public exchanges.