Trump and Mamdani ease tensions in White House meeting

The president hailed the talks as a “great meeting” and “really productive”, with Mamdani standing beside him in the Oval Office.

The encounter contrasted sharply with earlier rhetoric. Trump had previously depicted Mamdani as an anti-Semitic communist and even floated revoking his citizenship, while Mamdani called Trump a “despot” during his victory speech. Nevertheless, both men emphasized common ground, particularly on affordability and public safety.

President Trump Meets with Zohran Mamdani, Mayor-Elect, New York City https://t.co/Y0I0lGYvJp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 21, 2025

Mamdani said before the meeting that he was ready to “meet with anyone” to advance an economic agenda for New Yorkers. Following the talks, Trump said they “agree on a lot more than I would have thought.

The president offered unusually warm praise, stating, “I think this mayor can do some things that are going to be really great,” and, “The better he does, the happier I am.” He also acknowledged Mamdani’s rapid political rise, calling it “an amazing thing”.

Asked whether he would feel comfortable living in New York under Mamdani’s leadership, Trump replied, “Yeah, I would, I really would. Especially after the meeting.”

The meeting came amid criticism from some Republicans, who continued to label Mamdani a communist. Trump distanced himself from those remarks, saying he did not agree with characterizations of the mayor elect as a “jihadist”.

Towards the end, a reporter asked whether New York City loved Trump, Mamdani did not go that far, but he offered a supportive remark.

“I can tell you that there were more New Yorkers who voted for President Trump in the most recent presidential election because of that focus on cost of living,” Mamdani said, “and I’m looking forward to working together to deliver on that affordability agenda.”

