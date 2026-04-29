Trump claims Iran wants Hormuz open, U.S. energy chief says not all mines need clearing

In a social media post, Trump also claimed that Iran has said it was in a "state of collapse." However, it remained unclear how Trump got the message from Iran.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said on Tuesday that there is no need to remove all mines allegedly placed in the Strait of Hormuz for ships to pass.

Trump is reportedly not satisfied with Iran's latest peace proposal, which seeks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the U.S. naval blockade of Iran's ports, while leaving its nuclear program for later negotiations, according to U.S. media, citing several White House officials.

Trump insisted last week that any peace deal with Iran would be made on U.S. terms and his timeline, claiming there is "no time frame" for ending the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran and "no time pressure" on either the extended ceasefire or stalled talks.

It was reported earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said last Thursday the Strait of Hormuz is "sealed up tight" until Iran is able to make a deal with the United States to end hostilities, as he ordered the Navy to "shoot and kill" any boat laying mines in the vital waterway.