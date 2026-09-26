Trump calls meeting with Xi ‘very productive,’ outlines future meetings

“Like almost everyone else, he [Xi] seemed to like calling the poorly and inaccurately named Artificial Intelligence to a far more accurate and important name, SUPER INTELLIGENCE,” Trump said in posts on Truth Social.

Trump added that “everyone last night agreed” as well.

Trump also said Xi and Madam Peng had left Washington for China following the meeting, describing the talks as being marked by “Friendship, Strength, and Success” for both the United States and China.

According to Trump, he and Xi will meet again in China in November and then at the G20 in Miami, Florida, in December. He said he looked forward to their next meeting and that “much has been, and will be, accomplished.”

Xi had been on a three-day state visit to the United States at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump since Wednesday, his first trip to Washington since September 2015.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Xi Jinping and Donald Trump held talks at the White House on Thursday and called for closer cooperation between the world’s two largest economies.