Trump calls for revoking licenses of ABC and NBC

“ABC and NBC fake news, two of the worst and most biased networks in history, give me 97% bad stories,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

The president accused the two broadcasters of unfair coverage of Republicans and conservatives, saying they should either lose their licenses or be required to pay “a lot of money for the privilege of using the most valuable airwaves.”

“If that is the case, they are simply an arm of the Democrat Party and should, according to many, have their licenses revoked by the FCC. I would be totally in favor of that because they are so biased and untruthful, an actual threat to our democracy,” he added.

Trump had already started a series of lawsuits against major media outlets. In July, he announced a legal settlement with CBS, Paramount, and 60 Minutes, claiming a victory worth more than $36 million.

In the same post, he criticized ABC, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, and other leading outlets, accusing them of “widespread fraud and deceit.”

Earlier, Trump also decided to withdraw the United States from UNESCO due to what he called its “woke, divisive” policies and bias.