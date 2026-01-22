Trump backs down on Greenland tariffs after NATO Arctic talks

The announcement came hours after Trump publicly reiterated his long-standing interest in acquiring the island. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, he claimed Washington needed Greenland for global security and argued that the request was modest compared to past United States commitments to Europe.

At the same time, Trump stressed that military force was not an option. “We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, but I won’t do that,” he said, later adding, “I don’t want to use force.”

Trump’s remarks caused concern among European allies and NATO members, who have repeatedly stated that Greenland is not for sale and remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark. A Danish government official said Copenhagen was ready to discuss United States security concerns but emphasized that Danish sovereignty remained a clear red line.

Greenland’s authorities urged residents to be prepared for uncertainty, publishing guidance on crisis readiness.

Trump also warned that refusal to negotiate could have consequences. “You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative. Or you can say no, and we will remember,” he said, while calling for immediate negotiations.

