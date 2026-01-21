Trump addresses economy, Greenland, and Ukraine in Davos speech

Opening his speech, Trump highlighted US economic growth as beneficial for the rest of the world, stating that “when America booms, the entire world booms.” He later criticised Europe’s economic direction, arguing that it should follow Washington’s approach and urging European countries to “do what we’re doing.”

He also referred to recent US engagement with Venezuela, describing cooperation with the country’s leadership as a model others should follow, saying “more people should do that.”

A significant portion of the speech focused on Greenland, which Donald Trump described as strategically important.

“Greenland is a vast, almost entirely uninhabited and undeveloped territory, sitting undefended in a key strategic location between the US, Russia and China,” he said, adding that the territory is needed for “strategic national security and international security.”

Trump reiterated his call for “immediate negotiations” on acquiring Greenland, stating: “You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no, and we will remember.”

Turning to Ukraine, Donald Trump blamed the conflict on the 2020 US election, which he described as “rigged,” and said it “should’ve never started.” He added that he planned to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later in the day and said he believed both Kyiv and Moscow wanted to end the conflict.

Concluding his remarks, Trump told participants: “The United States is back, bigger, stronger, better than ever before.”