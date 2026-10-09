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    Trump: Anyone who uses term ‘artificial intelligence’ is an enemy

    13:56, 9 October 2026

    U.S. President Donald Trump said that anyone who uses the term “artificial intelligence” instead of “super intelligence” will be considered an enemy by the White House, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Donald Trump, SI, SIF
    Collage credit: AI-generated

    “The White House considers anyone that uses the term, “Artificial Intelligence,” as opposed to the highly accepted new and more accurate term, “Super Intelligence,” THE ENEMY!” he wrote on Truth Social.

    The order signed on September 29 directs all departments and agencies to use the terms “Super Intelligence” and “SI” in official correspondence, public communications, policy documents, and non-statutory documents within the executive branch and to no longer acknowledge the terms “Artificial Intelligence” or “AI”.

    Previously issued regulations, presidential actions, contracts, grants, and other historical documents will not need to be changed, the order reads.

    Trump also announced the formation of the Super Intelligence Force (SIF) to coordinate federal efforts in artificial intelligence and maintain US leadership in the field.

    Donald Trump USA Artificial Intelligence AI Technology World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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