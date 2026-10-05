Trump announces Super Intelligence Force to coordinate US AI policy

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the announcement followed the White House Accord on Super Intelligence, which brought together leading technology companies to reaffirm their responsibilities to the American public.

“The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence, which many say is bigger than the Industrial Revolution, and the Internet, and will protect the interests, and improve the lives, of all Americans,” Trump wrote.

The group will coordinate the federal government’s engagement with consumers, public interest groups, religious organizations, critical infrastructure providers and companies developing the technology.

Its leadership will include Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering and Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael, and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor.

The group will report directly to Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump signed an executive order on September 29 directing federal agencies to replace “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI” with “Super Intelligence” and “SI” in official executive branch communications.