Trump announces Thailand, Cambodia agree to ceasefire after border clashes

Trump announced the renewed ceasefire in a post on his Truth Social platform following phone calls with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, Trump wrote.

The original ceasefire was brokered by Malaysia in July under pressure from Washington and was further formalized in October at a regional meeting in Malaysia attended by Trump. Thailand later suspended the agreement in November after several Thai soldiers were wounded by landmines along the border.

Fighting resumed this week after a Thai engineering team was allegedly fired upon by Cambodian troops. The clashes entered their fifth day on Friday, with Thailand intensifying air strikes in recent days.

Neither Bangkok nor Phnom Penh has independently confirmed the latest ceasefire announcement. Earlier on Friday, Anutin said he had told Trump that responsibility for ending the violence lay with Cambodia. “I replied that he’d better tell that to our friend,” Anutin said. “It needs to be announced to the world that Cambodia is going to comply with the ceasefire.”

The long running dispute stems from competing territorial claims along their 800 kilometer border, rooted in colonial era maps and a 1962 International Court of Justice ruling in Cambodia’s favor.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Thailand’s Parliament was formally dissolved on Friday, clearing the way for early general elections amid escalating border hostilities with Cambodia and growing domestic political tensions.