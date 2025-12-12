Thailand dissolves Parliament as border fighting with Cambodia intensifies

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul made the decision after receiving royal approval from King Maha Vajiralongkorn, which came into force upon publication in the Royal Gazette. The decree stated that the House of Representatives was dissolved to allow new elections, citing that the current administration was a minority government facing multiple challenges and could no longer govern “continuously, efficiently, and with stability”.

Screenshot from video / youtube.com/@indiatimes

Screenshot from video / youtube.com/@indiatimes

Ahead of the announcement, Anutin wrote on Facebook: “I’d like to return power to the people.” Under Thai law, elections must be held within 45 to 60 days of the royal endorsement. Until then, Anutin will lead a caretaker government with limited authority and without the power to pass a new budget.

The dissolution comes at a sensitive moment, as Thailand is engaged in renewed fighting with Cambodia over long-disputed border areas. Around two dozen people were reported killed this week, with hundreds of thousands displaced on both sides.

Anutin has been prime minister for only three months, replacing Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who was suspended earlier this year over ethics violations linked to a phone call with Cambodia’s Senate President Hun Sen. Anutin had earlier secured parliamentary backing with support from the opposition People’s Party, promising to dissolve Parliament and hold a referendum on drafting a new constitution.

Screenshot from video / youtube.com/@indiatimes

Tensions resurfaced after lawmakers from Anutin’s Bhumjaithai Party backed a constitutional amendment bill that the opposition said violated that agreement, prompting preparations for a no-confidence vote.

Screenshot from video / youtube.com/@indiatimes

Against the backdrop of renewed clashes, Anutin has taken a hard line, stating that Thailand would continue fighting until its sovereignty and safety are guaranteed. Meanwhile, United States President Donald Trump has again called on both sides to agree to a ceasefire, warning that failure to do so could lead to trade repercussions that may further strain Thailand’s economy.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Thailand’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri said on Wednesday that more than 400,000 residents had been evacuated from seven Thai provinces due to the ongoing border clashes with Cambodia.