Trump announces tariffs on drone imports

It will impose 100% tariff on drones with maximum takeoff weight over 25 kg, drones with thermal imaging or other sensitive features and docking stations and critical components.

25% tariff will be imposed on smaller drones lacking sensitive capabilities, 15–10% tariffs will be applied to drones and components from specific countries/regions.

Tariffs will take effect 21 days after signing.

Tariffs on less-sensitive components will be effective in 180 days.

The proclamation authorizes Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to establish an onshoring program for companies investing in U.S. drone manufacturing.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for changes to childhood vaccination recommendations, including reducing the number of diseases covered by routine recommendations and separating the combined measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine into individual shots.