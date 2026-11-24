The largest agreements were reached with the Philippines. Boeing and GE Aerospace secured a $12 billion deal involving the supply of 20 Boeing 787 aircraft. The two sides also agreed on more than $2 billion in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) to help the Philippines purchase defense equipment from U.S. suppliers. In addition, the United States will provide $400 million to strengthen the Philippines’ defense capabilities.

The countries also signed agreements on cooperation in artificial intelligence, cloud technologies and satellite communications, and announced plans for cooperation in civilian nuclear energy. Other commitments include the development of strategic infrastructure, including a fuel storage facility and the modernization of Basco Airport. The leaders also pledged to address the U.S. trade deficit with the Philippines by increasing imports of American energy and agricultural products.

The United States and Thailand made progress toward a trade agreement that would eliminate tariffs on 99% of goods and reduce trade barriers for American products. Thailand also expressed interest in purchasing U.S.-made HIMARS rocket systems worth up to $123 million.

In Indonesia, U.S. company Latitude Energy and the Indonesian sovereign wealth fund Danantara announced talks on a $2 billion energy project aimed at improving the efficiency of Indonesia’s coal resources.

Japan’s Panasonic signed a multi-year agreement worth up to $1 billion to purchase advanced silicon-carbon anode materials from U.S. company Sila.

In Malaysia, Navajo Transitional Energy Company (NTEC) signed a three-year, $100 million coal supply agreement with TNB Fuel Services, a subsidiary of Malaysia’s national utility, Tenaga Nasional Berhad. Malaysia also plans to establish a national cloud storage facility in collaboration with a U.S. consortium.

Brunei plans to involve U.S. company Vertiv in the construction of a data center valued at nearly $1 billion.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the leaders of China, the United States and Russia held their first-ever trilateral meeting in Shenzhen and adopted a joint declaration on energy supplies and nuclear risk reduction.