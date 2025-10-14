Trump announces first phase of Gaza peace plan endorsed by Israel and Hamas

The plan, unveiled at the White House on September 29 alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sets a roadmap for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the creation of a transitional governance structure in Gaza.

Hamas confirmed on October 3 its readiness to release 48 remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and to transfer Gaza’s administration to a technocratic Palestinian body. The group, however, did not address the plan’s requirement for disarmament.

Under the proposal, all hostilities would cease once both sides agree, Israeli forces would withdraw, and humanitarian aid would begin flowing into Gaza. The U.S., Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye will act as mediators to achieve what Trump called a “strong and everlasting peace.”

A transitional international body, the Board of Peace, chaired by President Trump and including international figures such as former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, would oversee Gaza’s reconstruction and governance until the Palestinian Authority is ready to resume control.

Trump said the plan aims to “end the cycle of violence and build a peaceful, prosperous Gaza for generations to come.”

Full text of the proposal released by the White House:

1. Gaza will become a deradicalised, terror-free zone posing no threat to its neighbors.

2. Gaza will be redeveloped for the benefit of its people, who have “suffered more than enough.”

3. Upon acceptance, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to agreed lines, and all military operations will halt.

4. Within 72 hours of Israel’s acceptance, all hostages, alive or deceased, will be returned.

5. After that, Israel will release 250 prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 Gazans detained after October 7, 2023, including all women and children. For every deceased Israeli hostage, the remains of 15 Gazans will be returned.

6. Hamas members who disarm and commit to peaceful coexistence will be granted amnesty or safe passage abroad.

7. Full humanitarian aid will be sent immediately to restore water, electricity, hospitals, and roads.

8. Aid will be distributed through the UN, Red Crescent, and other neutral institutions, following existing mechanisms at the Rafah crossing.

9. Gaza will be temporarily governed by a technocratic Palestinian committee under the supervision of the Board of Peace, led by Trump.

10. A Trump Economic Development Plan will rebuild Gaza, with experts from major Middle Eastern urban projects contributing.

11. A special economic zone will be created with favorable trade terms.

12. No one will be forced to leave Gaza; those who wish may leave and return freely.

13. Hamas and all factions will have no role in governance. Gaza will undergo demilitarization under international monitoring.

14. Regional partners will guarantee compliance, ensuring Gaza poses no threat.

15. The U.S. and Arab partners will establish an International Stabilization Force (ISF) to train Palestinian police and secure borders with Israel and Egypt.

16. Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza. The IDF will withdraw as ISF assumes control.

17. If Hamas rejects the plan, aid and reconstruction will continue in areas secured by ISF.

18. An interfaith dialogue promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence will be launched.

19. Upon progress in Gaza’s redevelopment and Palestinian Authority reforms, a pathway to Palestinian statehood may open.

20. The U.S. will facilitate dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians toward lasting peace and prosperity.

