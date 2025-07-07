Trump announces additional tariffs for BRICS-aligned countries

“Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy,” Trump wrote.

The BRICS organization was established in 2009 with five founding members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Six additional countries joined it later on, including Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

In addition to its full members, BRICS introduced a partner-country category at the 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan in October 2024. This year, Kazakhstan joined BRICS as a partner along with Vietnam, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. Last year, Presidential Adviser and Press Secretary Berik Uali stated that Kazakhstan is not planning to submit an application to become a full member of BRICS.

As reported earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump could extend his administration's 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, set to expire on July 9.