U.S. appeals court rules most of Trump’s tariffs illegal

According to the statement, Trump justified the introduction of tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). However, the court concluded that the president does not have the authority to impose tariffs under this law.

The judges noted that Trump’s unprecedented tariffs represent an overreach of his powers, since the authority to impose taxes, including tariffs, is considered “a core power of Congress.”

At the same time, the tariffs remain in effect for now, as the court postponed the enforcement of its ruling until October 14. This provides the Trump administration time to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump himself rejected the decision of the federal appeals court.

“All tariffs remain in effect!” the U.S. president wrote on social media. “If these tariffs were ever removed, it would be a total disaster for our country.”

In his longer statement, Trump called the court’s ruling “highly partisan” and warned that canceling tariffs would weaken the United States financially and “literally destroy the United States of America.” He stressed that tariffs are “the best tool to help our workers” and pledged to continue defending them before the Supreme Court.

Earlier, it was reported that from August 27, a 50% tariff on goods imported from India to the United States has come into effect.