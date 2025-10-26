Trump announces 10% tariff increase on Canada after ad controversy

In a statement posted on his Truth Social account, Trump said that Canada “was caught, red-handed, putting up a fraudulent advertisement on Ronald Reagan’s Speech on Tariffs.” He claimed that the ad used “selective audio and video” of President Reagan without permission from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, which is now reviewing legal options in the matter.

“Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10 percent over and above what they are paying now,” Trump wrote.

He added that the advertisement aired during the World Series broadcast, despite requests for its removal. The president described the incident as “a fraud” and an attempt to influence public opinion on U.S. tariff policy.

The announcement marks the latest development in Trump’s trade rhetoric toward Canada, recalling tensions that surrounded earlier tariff measures during his presidency. The Canadian government has not yet issued an official response.

Earlier, it was reported that Donald Trump had halted trade talks with Canada following a controversial advertising campaign.