Trump and Zohran Mamdani to hold White House meeting on Friday

On Truth Social, Trump stated that the initiative came from Mamdani himself. “Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow,” he wrote.

A representative of the mayor-elect, Dora Peckech, confirmed the agreement, describing the upcoming talks as a formal protocol meeting. She said the discussion will focus on public safety, economic stability, and affordability, which, according to her, “over one million New Yorkers voted for just two weeks ago.”

The meeting brings together two political adversaries. Throughout the campaign, Trump repeatedly criticized Mamdani, labeling him a “communist” and warning that he would reconsider federal funding for New York if the 34-year-old Democrat won. Mamdani, who identifies as a socialist and is the first Muslim to be elected mayor of the city, responded by framing his victory as a political setback for the president. Following his electoral success, he called on supporters to view the outcome as “a defeat for Trump.”

Mamdani is scheduled to assume office on January 1, 2026. Observers note that the upcoming White House meeting will be the first official contact between the president and the incoming mayor, taking place amid heightened political tension and differing visions for the future of the city.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Zohran Mamdani had secured victory in the New York mayoral race to lead the largest city in the United States.